MOORESBURG — Two people have been indicted and arrested for a September burned body murder in Hawkins County.
Authorities have identified the deceased as Jacob Britt Sawyer, 26, of Erwin. His body was found burned Sept. 20 on Substation Road.
Deputies arrested Jordan Vance Coleman, alias Jordan Vance Way, 23, of Teleford, and Isabelle A. Krueger, 22, of 118 Coward Road, Apartment No. 1, Mooresburg.
They became persons of interest in the investigation by the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
"The evidence in the case was presented to a Hawkins County Grand Jury on Oct, 1, 2021 and an indictment was obtained charging both with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, felony murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence," Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said in a Friday afternoon news release.
"An autopsy of Mr. Sawyer revealed that he had been shot multiple times, and set on fire," the news release states.
At about 10:30 a.m. Sept. 20, the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of what appeared to be a "burnt human" on Substation Road in Mooresburg, as reported by the sheriff's office.
Upon arrival at the scene, Sheriff’s Deputies found a male which was deceased and had been burnt.
The two indicted suspects were being held in the Hawkins County Jail; Jordon V. Coleman was held on $1 million bond and Isabelle A. Krueger held on a $750,000 bond. The initial court date is Dec. 10 in Hawkins County Criminal Court.
Assisting the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
This is still an ongoing investigation, no other details or information are available.
