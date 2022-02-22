Two men were arrested over the weekend when police stopped their car on Interstate 81 and found almost $6,000 in cash and nearly five grams of cocaine in their car.
Asuklu Heri, 45, was charged with possession of Schedule II drugs for resale and Saleh Angoya, 25, was charged with speeding, failure to exercise due care, driving on a suspended license and failure to comply with financial liability, according to an incident report.
A Kingsport police officer saw a dark gray 2008 Nissan Altima speeding northward around 8 a.m. Saturday, going 80 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone.
The officer stopped the car and spoke to Angoya. According to the report, he had “trembling hands and appeared to be nervous.”
Angoya told the officer they were heading to North Carolina, but he did not know the destination.
Police said Angoya had no proof of insurance and his license was suspended.
A Sullivan County deputy with a K-9 responded and the dog alerted to the back of the vehicle, according to a report.
Police found a backpack inside the trunk of the car, which Heri said was his. Inside, authorities said, was 4.7 grams of cocaine. They also found $5,000 in a bank envelope in the glove box, the report said.
Heri also had $172 in his wallet and $800 in his pocket, the report said.