BLOUNTVILLE — An investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics in Sullivan County resulted in the Thursday arrest of two women during a traffic stop on South John B. Dennis Highway in Kingsport.

During the traffic stop, investigators with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Vice and Narcotics Unit located 14 grams of fentanyl, 4 grams of heroin, 9 grams of crack cocaine, 19 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 17 Buprenorphine strips, multiple prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia, and packaging materials, according to a release from Capt. Andy Seabolt.

