BLOUNTVILLE — An investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics in Sullivan County resulted in the Thursday arrest of two women during a traffic stop on South John B. Dennis Highway in Kingsport.
During the traffic stop, investigators with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Vice and Narcotics Unit located 14 grams of fentanyl, 4 grams of heroin, 9 grams of crack cocaine, 19 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 17 Buprenorphine strips, multiple prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia, and packaging materials, according to a release from Capt. Andy Seabolt.
Jessica Danielle Belcher, 35, Blountville, was charged with driving on a revoked license, altering license plates, use of a stolen license plate, and violation of the Financial Responsibility Act. She remains incarcerated in the Sullivan County Jail with a $750 bond.
The passenger, Patricia Ann Phillips, a.k.a. Patricia Ann Murphy, 37, Kingsport, is facing charges resulting from the discovery of the illegal narcotics during the traffic stop. A search warrant was also served at Phillips’ residence. There detectives located 25 grams of fentanyl, 1 gram of crack cocaine, 20 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 12.5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 237.5 grams of marijuana, a small amount of butane hash oil (BHO) wax, 46.5 Gabapetin pills, drug paraphernalia, and a .22-caliber pistol, Seabolt said.
Phillips is charged with maintaining a dwelling where drugs are sold; manufacture, delivery, sale, or possession of methamphetamine; Schedule I drug violation (two counts); Schedule II drug violation, Schedule IV drug violation; Schedule V drug violation (two counts), Schedule VI drug violation; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony; and introduction of contraband into a penal facility. She was also served with an arrest warrant for violation of probation, Seabolt said. She remains incarcerated in the Sullivan County Jail with a $50,000 bond.