KINGSPORT — Authorities are giving out more but still limited information about the injury of a Sullivan Heights Middle School staff member Monday.
The incident prompted school authorities to lock down the school on Moreland Drive in the Colonial Heights community. A Sullivan County Sheriff's Office spokesman said Tuesday that authorities are still trying to ascertain details.
"Yesterday, our agency reported that the school resource officer assigned to Sullivan Heights Middle School was notified that a staff member at the school was injured," SCSO spokesman Andy Seabolt wrote in a Tuesday morning news release.
"Investigators responded to the school to assist in determining how the staff member was injured," Seabolt said. "An investigation has been ongoing with interviews being conducted and investigators gathering evidence. What we do know is that the injured staff member had small puncture wounds to the stomach area that were consistent with a small hobby knife.
"Despite speaking to the staff member multiple times and attempting to learn more about what occurred, it remains unclear how the individual sustained the injuries. This investigation will continue as we work to determine what actually occurred."
In a phone call sent to parents later Tuesday morning, Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said:
"Dear Parents and Families, On Monday, December 5th, 2022, we received a call at approximately 11:40 a.m. that we had a Sullivan Heights staff member who had been injured as the result of a stab wound.
"Sullivan Heights was put on HOLD which is our standard for students remaining in place in their assigned class. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Department had several officers and detectives report on site. During this time detectives began an investigation that remains ongoing."
A hold is the first step when an incident occurs at Sullivan County Schools, part of a new protocol started this school year.
"As of this time, we have no suspect and the staff member has not identified the responsible person," Rafalowski wrote. "Our staff member did suffer stab wounds from an exacto (X-Acto)/hobby knife and is doing well at this time. The tool was recovered at the location of the incident. We will continue to cooperate with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Department as this is an ongoing investigation. We are most appreciative of their support, expertise and guidance in this situation."
As previously reported Monday:
A “medical emergency involving a staff member” prompted a lockdown of Sullivan Heights Middle School on Monday, according to a message parents say they received from the school system.
In a late afternoon email, Capt. Andy Seabolt of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office wrote:
“This morning, around 11:30, the school resource officer assigned to Sullivan Heights Middle School, located at 1236 Moreland Drive in Kingsport, was notified that a staff member at the school was injured. Investigators were called to the scene to assist in determining how the staff member was injured and are actively investigating.
“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that a student is involved; however, the investigation remains ongoing.”
Later in the evening Seabolt, in response to questions, said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is not involved in the investigation and he was not naming the staff member involved.
“No, TBI is not involved with this investigation,” he wrote in the second email. “I am not identifying the staff member at this time. The investigation is continuing and we will update as soon as there is new information to pass along.”
Sullivan Heights is located in the former Sullivan South High School building in Colonial Heights.
Some parents reported on Facebook getting the automated message shortly before or around 2 p.m. Board of Education Vice Chairman Michael Hughes confirmed the school was on lockdown, as reported in multiple social media posts Monday afternoon.
Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski and School Board Chairman Randall Jones could not be reached for comment on Monday, although a phone message was left for both.
Go to the Kingsport Times News online and print editions for future updates on this developing story.