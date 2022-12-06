KINGSPORT — Authorities are giving out more but still limited information about the injury of a Sullivan Heights Middle School staff member Monday.

The incident prompted school authorities to lock down the school on Moreland Drive in the Colonial Heights community. A Sullivan County Sheriff's Office spokesman said Tuesday that authorities are still trying to ascertain details.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video