WISE — An Ohio truck driver charged in the death of a Big Stone Gap man in a February head-on crash has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Travis Lee Tolliver, 31, Jackson, entered guilty pleas in Wise County Circuit Court Thursday to aggravated vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated with reckless disregard, and driving while intoxicated.
Tolliver was charged in the Feb. 24 crash on U.S. Route 23 in Norton that killed Perry Shea Owens, 22, the passenger in a Chevrolet Cruze driven by 20-year-old Amanda Pearson. According to court records, Tolliver had driven an International semi truck almost four miles on the wrong side of southbound U.S. 23 before he collided with Pearson’s car.
During testimony in a May preliminary hearing, prosecution witnesses testified that Tolliver’s blood after the incident tested positive for methamphetamine, fentanyl, and amphetamine.
Virginia State Trooper Ryan Stiltner testified at the May hearing that Tolliver’s truck hit the Cruze with enough force to throw the car’s engine and transmission about 100 feet away from the wreckage.
Stiltner said he first got to interview Tolliver at Norton Community Hospital, where the driver allegedly said that he had crossed into the southbound lanes to avoid deer. The trooper said that concrete barriers divided four-lane U.S. 23 for just under four miles back from the direction Toliver was traveling before the crash.
Tolliver offered different versions of where he was traveling from and whether he had delivered a trailer before the crash, Stiltner said. The trooper said he later found the trailer Tolliver apparently was towing abandoned at a truck stop on U.S. 23 in Duffield.
“This is a tragic case in which an innocent life was cut short because of the reckless and selfish actions of an intoxicated driver,” Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III said after Thursday’s hearing. “We are determined to hold this man accountable for his senseless crimes.”
Tolliver’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 13 in Wise County Circuit Court. He is being help without bond at the Duffield Regional Jail.