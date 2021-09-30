BLOUNTVILLE – Megan Boswell, charged in the death of her daughter Evelyn Mae Boswell, will go to trial roughly one year from now.
Judge Jim Goodwin set a trial date of Sept. 26, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. during a hearing Thursday morning in Sullivan County Criminal Court. The trial is expected to last three to four weeks.
Goodwin also set a number of other hearing dates in connection to the Boswell case.
- March 1, 2022: motions filing and jury questionnaire deadline.
- April 7, 2022: motion hearing where the issue of change of venue will be decided.
- May 15, 2022: deadline to submit exhibits.
- June 1, 2022: deadline for a negotiated settlement.
- July 28, 2022: pre-trial motions hearing.
“I’m going to prepare a jury questionnaire just on publicity and submit that to an upcoming jury panel, just to gauge their temperature on publicity,” Goodwin told attorneys on Thursday. “That way when we get to April, we’ll have some data on making a decision on whether to approve or deny the change of venue motion.”
Boswell’s attorney Brad Sproles filed two motions on Wednesday for severance in the case and a request to reduce his client’s bond. Goodwin said the severance issue would be reserved for the April 7 motion hearing date, while the matter of bond would be handled at a hearing on Dec. 3 at 1:30 p.m.
With no other matters to discuss, Goodwin adjourned Thursday’s 20-minute hearing.
BACKGROUND INFORMATION
Boswell is charged with two counts of felony murder in the death of Evelyn and also is charged with one count of aggravated child abuse; one count of aggravated child neglect; one count of tampering with evidence; one count of abuse of a corpse; one count of failure to report a death under suspicious, unusual, or unnatural circumstances; and 12 counts of false reports.
Evelyn was reported missing by a family member on Feb. 18, 2020. She hadn’t been seen since December, and her body was found in a shed on property owned by a family member on March 6, 2020.
At the time the body was discovered, investigators said the toddler’s remains were dressed in clothing matching what she was reportedly wearing when she was last seen.
Megan Boswell pleaded not guilty last August.