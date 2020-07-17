BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Vice and Narcotics Unit arrested Crystal Dawn Wallen, 45, of Church Hill, on drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop last week, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
The information below is from that release:
• The vice and narcotics unit received information that Wallen was traveling into Sullivan County with a large amount of methamphetamine in her possession.
• Deputies located and stopped a vehicle driven by Wallen on July 8.
Wallen gave consented for deputies to search of the vehicle.
• Deputies located approximately 14.7 ounces of methamphetamine, $2,764.00 in cash, several baggies, three sets digital scales, and a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun during the search.
• Wallen was arrested for possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony, and violation of the light law.
• Vice detectives from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office,who also serve as federal task force officers with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), have conferred with the United States Attorney’s Office and are pursuing federal charges.