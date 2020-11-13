KINGSPORT - The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office seized a large amount of meth, heroin and cash Tuesday as a result of a traffic stop near Kingsport on a vehicle that had a swapped license plate.
The SCSO stopped a vehicle belonging to Ronda Light, 50, of Gibbs Road in Kingsport on Leeland Drive after observing Light driving a black Honda Accord with the incorrect license plate.
According to a SCSO report, Light had been the subject of an ongoing meth investigation and she was in the company of two males while in the vehicle.
One male, Bobby Grayson, 37, of Kingsport, was found to have an active warrant for his arrest and he was taken into custody. The charge on the warrant was criminal trespassing and he remains in the Sullivan County Jail on a $1,250 bond.
Another individual inside the vehicle, Justin McDavid, 25, of Kingsport, was found to be in possession of 29 grams of methamphetamine, a .380 caliber pistol, and drug paraphernalia. The street value of the methamphetamine was $1,450.
Detectives with the SCSO Vice and Narcotics Unit served a search warrant at an address on Gibbs Road in Kingsport where Ronda Light had been residing.
During the search, investigators found approximately 14 ounces of methamphetamine with a street value of $20,350; 7 grams of what is believed to be heroin with a street value of $2,190; 9 miscellaneous pills, 9.5 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and $3,000 in cash which was seized by the SCSO.
Light was charged with maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold, drug paraphernalia, prohibited weapons, manufacture, delivery, sale, or possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule I, II, V, and VI narcotics for resale. She was released on $102,500 bond Thursday.
McDavid was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale, or possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and drug paraphernalia. He remains incarcerated in the Sullivan County Jail with a bond in the amount of $30,000.