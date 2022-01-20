ROGERSVILLE — Two people were arrested last week after a Hawkins County Narcotics Unit agent reportedly found 7 ounces of methamphetamine and 3 ounces of GHB during a traffic stop.
Police pulled over a white 2012 Nissan Sentra on Friday after it crossed the emergency lane divider line on Highway 70 south as the car merged onto Highway 66 south, according to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.
An agent with the Hawkins County Narcotics Unit recognized the male passenger as Bruce Edward Fontecchio II, 48, whose hometown isn’t listed in the police report. He had an active arrest warrant from Knox County, Tennessee, the HCSO stated in a news release.
The HCSO said that the driver, Christy Jean Givens, 47, whose hometown wasn’t listed in the report, allowed officers to search the vehicle.
“Detective Brian Boggs deployed his K9 (Xeno), and he alerted on the vehicle for drug presence,” said Lt. Nathan Simpson in the release. “During a search of the vehicle, a bag of a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine (field weight 7 ounces (200 grams) was located in the back seat of the car along with the drug GHB (approximately 3 ounces field weight) in a Mountain Dew bottle in crystallized form (only requires 60 degrees for freezing temperature).”
GHB, prescribed as Xyrem, is also known as the “date rape drug,” according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. Street names include Georgia Home Boy, Goop, Grievous Bodily Harm, Liquid X, Scoop and Liquid Ecstasy.
Both Givens and Fontecchio were charged with possession of Schedule I (GHB) and manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetimines. Givens was also charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
After taking statements, offers determined the “drugs were going to be delivered to Hawkins County to be distributed,” the release states.