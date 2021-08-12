KINGSPORT — Detectives arrested three men and confiscated drugs with an approximate street value of $8,500 near and at local hotel on Monday, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said on Thursday.
Details released by Cassidy:
• Detectives with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office's Special Operations Unit had been conducting an ongoing investigation of Casey Mays in reference to the distribution of controlled substances.
• They received information that Mays and another man, identified as Cody McDavid, were in a hotel room in Kingsport and discovered McDavid had outstanding warrants out of Scott County, Virginia.
• On Monday, Aug. 9, a K-9 deputy with SCSO spotted Mays’ vehicle leaving the hotel. The vehicle was stopped, and the driver, Zachary Parker, was found to have active warrants from Bristol, Virginia.
• During the arrest of Parker, deputies discovered approximately 120-grams of crystal methamphetamine, 15-grams of marijuana, various types of controlled pills, drug paraphernalia to include digital scales, two handguns with multiple rounds of ammunition, and $545.00 in U.S. currency inside the vehicle.
• Parker was arrested and transported to the Sullivan County Jail.
• Following the arrest of Parker, detectives discovered that arrest warrants had recently been issued for Casey Mays. Detectives made contact with both Mays and McDavid at the hotel, where both were taken into custody.
• During a consented search of the room, detectives discovered 14-grams of crystal methamphetamine, various types of controlled pills, a large quantity of used syringes, and various types of paraphernalia.
• In total, the drugs found during the traffic stop and inside the hotel room had an approximate street value of $8,500.00.
• Parker, 37, was charged with: manufacture, delivery, sale, possession of meth; possession of a firearm during a felony; Schedule IV drug violation; Schedule V drug violation; and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
• McDavid, who will be 25 later this week, was charged with: manufacture, delivery, sale, possession of meth; Schedule IV drug violation; and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
• Mays, who will be 30 next week, was charged with: manufacture, delivery, sale, possession of meth; Schedule IV drug violation; unlawful drug paraphernalia.