KINGSPORT — Kingsport police are searching for three suspects who illegally used another person’s debit card.
According to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department, detectives are attempting to identify three people (two women and one man) in connection with the fraudulent use of a stolen debit card.
The card’s owner inadvertently dropped it in the parking lot of Fisherman’s Dock, located at 4307 Fort Henry Drive.
Surveillance video footage captured three people using the card to make two purchases at the Murphy Express at 3100 Fort Henry Drive. Police say the trio might be traveling in a light-colored Ford pickup.
If you can identify any of the suspects or know their current whereabouts, you’re asked to contact detectives at (423) 229-9429 or to call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.