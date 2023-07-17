KINGSPORT – Three people have been indicted after investigators linked them to an overdose death that occurred in February.

Jamichale Wayne Fain, 34, Megan Danielle Newland, 34 and William Way, 56, were all charged with second-degree murder, a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation press release stated.

