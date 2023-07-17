featured Three charged with second-degree murder in Kingsport overdose death CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@sixriversmedia.com Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Jul 17, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT – Three people have been indicted after investigators linked them to an overdose death that occurred in February.Jamichale Wayne Fain, 34, Megan Danielle Newland, 34 and William Way, 56, were all charged with second-degree murder, a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation press release stated.The release stated that in February, TBI agents, along with Kingsport Police Department and Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office detectives, began investigating the overdose death of Ashley Way, 31.She was found dead in an apartment on Bloomingdale Pike in Kingsport.Investigators said the cause of death was determined to be an overdose from fentanyl.William Way, Ashley’s father, along with the other two suspects were found to be responsible for providing the drugs that resulted in her death, the release stated.Last month, the Sullivan County Grand Jury indicted the trio. They were arrested last week and have been booked into the Sullivan County Jail on a $150,000 bond each. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Criminal Law Crime Pharmacology Security And Public Safety Police Medicine Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News New Rogersville food truck offers homemade deserts and sweet treats Paving preservations ongoing in Rock Springs, Lynn Garden, officials say Hawkins County Schools announces new CTE staff Three charged with second-degree murder in Kingsport overdose death Kingsport woman charged with arson, false reports Watch now: WGU Tennessee celebrates 10 years and 10,000 graduates in state ON AIR Local Events Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.