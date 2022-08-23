ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three individuals in connection with separate assault cases.
Girlfriend arrested in attempted stabbing
According to a police report from the HCSO, Deputy Brad Whitson responded to a domestic assault call in Surgoinsville on Sunday around 9:44 p.m.
The victim stated that his girlfriend, Rebecca Warner, 43, originally from Big Stone Gap, attempted to stab him with scissors and a large butcher knife.
According to the report, the victim was sleeping when Warner tried to climb into his bed, but he reminded her that she had her own room.
The victim then got out of bed, and Warner followed him. They began to argue, and he noticed Warner had a pair of scissors behind her back.
“He then reached for the phone to call Central Dispatch for help,” Whitson said in the report. “Warner grabbed the phone away from him and attempted to stab him overhanded with her right hand, but she did not make contact.
“Warner then went into the kitchen and retrieved a butcher knife, holding it in her right hand and the telephone in her left hand,” the report stated. “She then attempted to stab him with the knife twice overhanded, but she failed again and then turned the knife on herself to harm herself.”
The victim then went outside and called 911. Warner denied all of the allegations until she found out that the victim had recorded the entire incident on video, the report said.
Warner was arrested and charged with domestic related aggravated assault and interference with an emergency.
Son accused of attacking mother
According to a police report from the HCSO, Deputy Bill Begley responded to a domestic assault call in Church Hill on Aug. 15 around 3 p.m.
The victim stated that her son, Jonathan Sims, 26, Church Hill, had hit her in the head so many times that she fell down.
“The victim also stated that Jonathan pulled a gun on her and threatened to kill her for her medication,” stated Begley in the report. “The victim stated that she told him ‘she didn’t care to die.’ I did observe redness and a scratch to the left side of the neck but did not locate any firearms.”
Begley placed Sims under arrest. During transport to the jail, he noticed that Sims was moving around a lot.
Once Sims was safely inside the jail, Begley checked his patrol car to see if Sims had left any contraband. Begley reportedly found a bag with three syringes and a black metal container filled with .6 grams of methamphetamine.
Sims was charged with aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Man threatened with hay spear
According to a police report from the HCSO, Deputy Dustin Winter responded to a disturbance in Church Hill on Thursday around 8:22 p.m.
Winter spoke with a woman who stated that she was moving out of her ex-boyfriend’s home and had called a friend to help her.
When the friend arrived, the homeowner, William Brent McCracken, 53, originally from Sullivan County, began to yell and threaten him.
“The victim stated that the suspect, McCracken, was on a tractor that had a hay spear attached to it,” Winter said in the report. “The suspect drove towards the victim and threatened to spear him and his truck with it. The victim stated that he was in fear for his life.
“The victim stated that the suspect got off the tractor and grabbed a stick,” stated the report. “According to the victim, the suspect was brandishing the stick, and he told him that he would beat him with it.”
According to the report, when law enforcement was called, McCracken left the scene but was later found by Winter down the road from the house.
Winter arrested McCracken and, while in custody, McCracken allegedly began making threatening statements.
“Then, once in handcuffs, the suspect stated that he was going to start a charity and find me later and ‘get me in the ring,’ ” Winter stated in the report. “While en route to the jail, the suspect stated that he would not hit an officer while in uniform, but when I was off duty, it ‘is what it is.’ Once at the jail, the suspect told Corrections Sgt. Ball that when he caught me out on the street, he would ‘get him,’ referring to me, the arresting officer.”
McCracken was charged with aggravated assault and retaliation for past action.