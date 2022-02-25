BLOUNTVILLE — A Tennessee Highway Patrol officer jailed last week on vandalism and violation of a protective order charges has again been arrested and jailed after allegedly violating the same order after bonding out of jail Thursday.
According to information provided by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office:
• Nicholas Collins, a state trooper, bonded out of the Sullivan County Jail at 5:06 a.m. on Thursday.
• Collins had been in jail since his arrest on Sunday for violating an order of protection and vandalism. At an arraignment on Tuesday, his bond had been set at $250,000.
• At 8:42 p.m. on Thursday, SCSO deputies were called to speak to a victim in reference to Collins violating the order of protection.
• Upon speaking to the victim, officers determined that Collins contacted the victim and was in violation of an active order of protection that was obtained in Washington County, Tennessee.
• The order specifically prohibits Collins from contacting the protected party.
• When he made bond on Thursday morning, Collins signed that he understood he was not to call or contact the victim.
• An arrest warrant was obtained for Collins in reference to violating the order of protection by contacting the victim. Washington County deputies and the Jonesborough Police Department officers went to Collins’ residence and arrested him on the warrant. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office then turned Collins over to Sullivan County deputies.
• Collins was arraigned on Friday morning on the charge of violating the order of protection. Collins is being held with no bond until a court date in March.
On Tuesday the Times News asked the THP for comment.
On Thursday afternoon, Lt. Bill Miller, THP public information officer, sent this response: “On February 17, Trooper Nicholas Collins was placed on discretionary leave with pay pending an ongoing internal investigation.”