ROGERSVILLE -- The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking the public's help in a fatal hit-and-run investigation in Hawkins County.
At 8:07 p.m. Thursday, an unknown vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian on Highway 66 South, at the intersection of Thorps Chapel Road.
A THP report identifies the pedestrian as Jasmine Gilliam, 21. Investigators have not determined what occurred or why the pedestrian was in the roadway.
If anyone has any information or observed anything in this area, call (865) 544-3380 ext. 5536 or ext. 5515.