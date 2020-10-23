ROGERSVILLE – A Hawkins County man is facing multiple charges including child endangerment and DUI as a result of a roll-over crash that occurred Thursday afternoon in the Mooresburg community with children ages 1 and 3 in the vehicle.
No serious injuries were reported as a result of the crash. Investigating Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper David Good stated in his report that “EMS was refused on children.”
Good stated in his report that Jacob Allyn Satterfield, 26, 3322 Stanley Valley Road, Surgoinsville, was driving a 2006 Chevy Silverado north (toward Rogersville) on Highway 11-W near the Substation Road intersection when he failed to negotiate a left hand curve.
The Silverado reportedly ran off the right side of the highway into a ditch, collided with an embankment, and overturned.
Good stated in his report that Satterfield performed poorly on field sobriety tests and admitted to taking and Opana (Oxymorphone), for which he doesn't have a prescription, prior to the crash.
Satterfield reportedly submitted to a blood test that was collected by Hawkins County EMS and sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation crime lab for toxicology analysis.
Aside from DUI and child endangerment, Satterfield was also charged with driving without a license, improper lane usage, failure to exercise due care, no insurance and registration violation.
As of Friday Satterfieeld was being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $6,000 bond pending arraignment set for Monday morning in Sessions Court.