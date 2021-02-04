SURGOINSVILLE — A Hawkins County man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 11-W in Surgoinsville on Thursday morning.
An autopsy has been ordered to determine if the cause of death was a health episode.
According to a report filed by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, around 6:44 a.m., Michael Lawson, 64, of Rogersville, was driving a 2001 Chrysler Town and Country van eastbound on Highway 11-W.
The van reportedly exited the roadway to the right, entered the median and struck a culvert near the Surgoinsville Market.
The van then reportedly went airborne and landed on all four wheels in the median ditch.
A first responder at the scene told the Times News that neither the crash nor the damage to the vehicle appeared serious enough to cause fatal injuries.
The THP report stated that the medical examiner is performing an autopsy to determine the cause of death and if the driver died prior to the crash.