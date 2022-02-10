Sullivan County jail escapee Johnny Shane Brown was taken into custody Thursday evening in Wilmington, North Carolina, according to a press release issued late Thursday by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
Brown, 50, of Rogersville, escaped from the Sullivan County jail last week with two other inmates, Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver.
Early in the search for the escapees, the SCSO sent out a press release stating that the three could be traveling in a white Chevrolet pickup.
Carr and Sarver were killed on Saturday following a convenience store robbery and subsequent high-speed chase that ended when the two crashed in Brunswick County, North Carolina. Authorities said Carr and Sarver robbed a store in Sneads Ferry, North Carolina. The two tied up the store clerk and stole his car before leading police on a chase through several counties, police said.
Brown's whereabouts were unknown until the United States Marshals Service notified the SCSO on Thursday evening that it had received information regarding Brown's location.
Upon checking the location, authorities found the white Chevrolet Silverado on South 16th Street in Wilmington, according to the press release from the SCSO. The Tennessee license plate had been replaced with a West Virginia plate.
United States Marshals and authorities in Wilmington set a perimeter around the address. Contact was made with the occupants, and Brown was taken into custody without incident, the press release stated.
Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said on Wednesday that the sheriff’s office has been working on an internal review of the escape “in hopes of preventing this from happening again.”
As previously reported, the inmates escaped through an HVAC vent on the roof of the jail. The vent was accessed through the ceiling of their cell.
“All vents have since been inspected, and measures were taken to further secure them,” Cassidy said. “While we cannot release specifics about our operational patterns for the safety of our staff, we can say that a combination of facility failure and human error resulted in the inmates being able to escape in the manner that they did.”
Cassidy also addressed his office’s response to the jail break.
“I want to make it clear that as soon as we discovered an escape occurred, officers took action and began gathering information,” Cassidy said. “My office immediately notified the school system, and a reverse 911 call went out to alert Blountville residents. Additionally, information about the escape was pushed out through social media and provided to local media agencies in an effort to inform all residents.”
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is in charge of the investigation of the pursuit and crash leading to the deaths of Carr and Sarver.
Brown will be held at the New Hanover County Detention Center pending extradition, Thursday night's press release from the SCSO stated.