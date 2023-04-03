BLOUNTVILLE — An electronic keycard giving access to Sullivan County schools, along with some other school system-related items, was stolen from a vehicle in a driveway Saturday morning.
However, Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said the card was deactivated soon after the card was reported stolen and that, as of Monday evening, no one has attempted to use it to gain access to a school.
The Bristol Tennessee Police Department initially investigated the theft, which occurred in Bristol, but Rafalowski said the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office has taken over that investigation.
She wrote an email sent out to parents and others Monday afternoon.
"The stuff that is online is not accurate. That (the email) is as transparent as I can be," Rafalowski said shortly after 4 p.m. Monday by phone.
The text of the email began as follows:
"Dear Students, Parents and Families of Sullivan County Schools,
"I have been notified that several social media posts have been made stating the Sullivan County Board of Education offices were broken into last week.
"To my knowledge, none of our schools nor other school locations such as the central office have been broken into. I do believe these social media posts are surfacing as a result of one of our employee’s car being broken into early Saturday morning and school related materials taken from the vehicle."
She said by phone the thief or thieves apparently "grabbed" whatever he, she or they could after breaking into the two vehicles.
She declined by phone to identify the male employee or whether the employee would face any disciplinary action stemming from the incident.
"Taken from the car was an electronic keycard which was immediately disabled upon notification of the theft. No keys were taken," she wrote in the email. "There has been no attempt to use that keycard after having been taken from the employee’s vehicle. Also taken during the theft were job-related school maps, an iPad, employee’s wallet and other personal items.
"The theft was initially reported to the Bristol Police Department. Since then, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has now taken over the case and is currently investigating the reported theft," she concluded in the email.
Rafalowski said during the phone interview that the same thief or thieves also apparently took things from the employee's father's vehicle in the same driveway.
"They took his (the employee's) bag, his briefcase, which had school maps in it," Rafalowski said, adding that she would not characterize those maps as "blueprints" of schools as some social media posts indicated.
"His key card was deactivated a few hours after it was reported" stolen, she said of the Saturday morning theft. "If whoever took that card tried to use it, we would know."