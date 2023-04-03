BLOUNTVILLE — An electronic keycard giving access to Sullivan County schools, along with some other school system-related items, was stolen from a vehicle in a driveway Saturday morning.

However, Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said the card was deactivated soon after the card was reported stolen and that, as of Monday evening, no one has attempted to use it to gain access to a school.

Evelyn Rafalowski, Sullivan County director of schools

