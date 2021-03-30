KINGSPORT — All major cell phone carriers in the area now offer text to 911 for their Kingsport customers, according to a Tuesday morning news release from the Kingsport Police Department.
Effective immediately, T-Mobile customers in the Kingsport Emergency Communications District will be able to text to 911. Text to 911 was already available for Verizon and AT&T Wireless customers.
While text to 911 is now possible, the KPD emphasized that calling is the preferred method for contacting 911. Just as when calling 911, texting 911 should only be done in the event of an actual emergency.
When to text to 911
Text to 911 is especially beneficial to those who are hearing- or speech-impaired, but citizens should only text 911 when calling 911 is unsafe or not possible.
Examples include callers who can’t speak due to a threat, illness or medical condition, callers who have poor reception and can only send text messages, or when phone lines and cell phone towers are overwhelmed and only texts can get through.
How to text to 911
If you send a text message to 911, you should always try to include the following information:
• Your name.
• Your location (specific address, intersection or mile-marker).
• The particular type of emergency you are experiencing (medical, fire, crime in progress, etc.).
• Your telephone number (in case the Caller ID feature fails to provide it).
The news release added that residents shouldn’t send an initial text to 911 and then put their phone down and forget it, as texting 911 will be a two-way interactive conversation. Text to 911 may not always work due to a variety of factors beyond the KPD’s control. Try to have a backup plan to call 911 if your message isn’t received.
Helpful tips
The news release includes a few other tips for texting to 911, including those below:
• Emojis, ideograms, smileys and GIFs should never be used.
• Text shorthand (TTYL, IIRC, IMHO, etc.) should never be used.
• Pictures and videos are not compatible with text to 911 at this time, but they might be added later.
• Messages need to be clear, concise and written in plain and simple, easy-to-understand language.