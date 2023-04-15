Bristol Now
ABINGDON — A Houston, Texas, man has been convicted of trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine into Southwest Virginia.
A federal jury recently convicted Alonso Cantu-Cantu, 46, a press release from Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office announced last week. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, the release said, Cantu-Cantu was the major supply source for a drug conspiracy that distributed more than 33 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and 6 kilograms of cocaine into the region through a multi-jurisdiction drug trafficking organization.
“This major conviction is the result of a six-year investigation,” Miyares said in the release. “I’m proud of the collaborative work done to get this massive quantity of dangerous drugs — and dealers — off our streets.”
The estimated street value of the methamphetamine and cocaine distributed during the course of the conspiracy was more than $1.4 million, the release said. Officials said more than 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 125.4 grams of heroin, 94 grams of cocaine and seven firearms were seized. According to the release, 26 defendants have now been convicted over the course of the six-year investigation, which started with street-level dealers in the Smyth County, Virginia, area.
Evidence presented at trial showed that Cantu-Cantu received methamphetamine in 55-gallon drums that had been transported into the United States in water tankers, directly from sources in Mexico, the release said. According to the release, Cantu-Cantu then redistributed the drugs through distributors from Indiana, who ultimately distributed down the supply chain through the Western District of Virginia, from Harrisonburg to Bristol, Virginia. The release said many of these transactions were orchestrated through another major drug trafficker who was incarcerated in Virginia prisons during the conspiracy.
This investigation was led by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Bristol Office with assistance from the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Abingdon Police Department, the Virginia Department of Corrections, the Virginia Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Unit and the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority were also involved. Numerous other agencies also provided assistance throughout the investigation from Indiana, Alabama and Virginia.
Special Assistant U.S. Attorney M. Suzanne Kerney-Quillen, a senior assistant attorney general with the Virginia Attorney General’s Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section, and Lena Busscher prosecuted the case for the United States.