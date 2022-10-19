GRAY — When it comes to firearm sales in Tennessee, the so-called “gun show exemption” is alive and well.
The loophole is that if you buy a weapon from an individual, not a dealer, no background check has to be performed, nor is a check done to see if the weapon has been reported stolen or lost.
A gun show in late September in Washington County drew about 125 sellers of firearms and related items including ammunition and holsters, as well as a little bit of everything from old money to vintage firearms and automatic weapons. In the parking and snack area, mostly men gathered, talking and presumably trading, buying and selling, activities which moved over into the parking area at times.
All weapons brought inside were checked by Washington County deputies to be sure they were unloaded.
WHAT’S THE RUB?
A group called the Safe Tennessee Project cites on its website a 2017 study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine estimating that 22% of U.S. gun owners acquired their most recent firearm without a background check.
“In other words, millions of Americans buy firearms no questions asked every year,” the website said.
“According to the U.S. Department of Justice, because federal law fails to require background checks by every person who sells or transfers a gun, ‘individuals prohibited by law from possessing guns can easily obtain them from private sellers and do so without any federal records of the transactions.’
“Additionally, because federal law does not require private sellers to inspect a buyer’s driver’s license or any other identification, sellers are not required to confirm that a buyer is of legal age to purchase a firearm. ‘The private-party gun market,’ a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine observed, ‘has long been recognized as a leading source of guns used in crimes.’ ”
According to national polling data from Quinnipiac, the website says support for expanded background checks is almost universal.
“Even in Tennessee, a ‘red’ state with a high percentage of gun owners, polling done by both Vanderbilt and Middle Tennessee State University in 2015 indicated the majority of Tennesseans support expanding background checks to all gun sales, with one poll indicating 83% (MTSU poll) support and the other (Vanderbilt) at 84%.”
OTHERS DISAGREE
On the other hand, veteran Tri-Cities auctioneer Ron Ramsey, also a former state representative, state senator and lieutenant governor from Blountville, said he believes Tennessee is correct in allowing individuals to buy and sell guns from each other because it means folks in the same family can sell or trade guns without having to go through a background check.
And even those involved in gun sales as licensed dealers say it may be recommended but should not be required that private sales be subject to background checks.
“It just makes it aggravating for law-abiding citizens,” Ramsey said of calls to close the loophole.
Likewise, he said, people can advertise a weapon for sale in newspapers, although most online auction-style sites such as eBay or social media platforms like Facebook Marketplace don’t allow firearms to be listed for sale.
The Kingsport Times News has firearms listed for sale under the “Sports Equipment” category in its classified section. Facebook and eBay allow the sale of some accessories but not guns, although air-powered, pellet and BB guns appear in those online platforms.
Ramsey said he has no problem with individuals buying, selling and trading at a gun show, although when brokering a sale through an estate auction, he gets the driver’s license number, name and other information from the buyers. He said that is not required, but he does it to protect himself and his business.
Tom Sutherland, owner of Gunslingers in downtown Kingsport, said that he and other licensed firearms dealers can facilitate sales to and from private individuals, making sure the weapon being sold is not stolen and the person purchasing it is allowed to own a firearm.
GUN SHOW OPERATOR’S PERSPECTIVE
Rex Kehrli of RK Shows, based in Fair Grove, Missouri, has offered gun shows for 34 years, one of which was held Sept. 24-25 at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray.
Kehrli has also brought numerous gun shows to MeadowView in Kingsport.
RK Shows employee Jeremy Pearson at the Gray show Sept. 24 said about 125 tables were rented for the two-day show and that RK Shows urges those without a federal firearms dealer license to get information on the individuals to whom they sell and make sure the buyer is from Tennessee. Those without a license must be from Tennessee to sell in the state, he said.
Kehrli said his company has about 80 shows a year, including three a year in Gray plus ones three times a year at Bristol Motor Speedway.
He estimated that on average about 93% of sellers are federally licensed gun dealers and the other 7% are not licensed, mostly collectors culling their collection, trading firearms or selling off an inherited collection.
“When I go to sell any of my firearms, I run them through a dealer,” Kehrli said.
He said some dealers will do that for as little as $20 to $30 plus the $10 background check fee.
Sutherland said he would recommend people run any gun purchases from non-dealers through a licensed gun dealer.
LICENSED DEALER SPEAKS
Lee Sowers, owner of federally licensed Son of a Gun, was one of the formal dealers at the gun show, where he and his wife, Mary Anne, had weapons for sale.
“There’s a lot of non-dealers here today,” Sowers said. “The Second Amendment (to the U.S. Constitution) is very important. That’s why Tennessee is such a great state.”
Like Ramsey, he said family members should be able to transfer weapons to each other without going through background checks or stolen/lost weapon checks.
On the other hand, Sowers said, the system in place is a way to protect buyers and sellers. He said a man in Nashville years ago sold a collection and one weapon came back as stolen in Chicago.
Sowers said he’s been in business a decade and had a physical store until the COVID-19 pandemic caused him to cut his overhead and close the shop.
MINISTER AMONG NON-LICENSED SELLERS
Two rows over, John Bowman of Hendersonville, Tennessee, and his father, Bob Bowman, were set up at a table offering mostly pistols for sale or trade from the younger Bowman’s collection. John Bowman, who has a music evangelism ministry, said he usually sets up at 12 to 15 shows a year in the Tri-Cities, Knoxville, Jackson and Murfreesboro areas.
“Tennessee probably has the most gun shows of anywhere in the United States,” the Rev. Bowman said. He said his first gun was a .410 shotgun he got at age 5 and that he’s been trading for seven years.
“This is just a hobby. This is my private collection,” Bowman said. “Most people who buy through private sales don’t do background checks or checks for stolen weapons.”
However, Bowman said he always asks to see a driver’s license and gets a name and address and asks if the person has a felony conviction. He said once a man six months short of 21 tried to buy a pistol and he turned him down.
“If someone looks sketchy, I won’t sell to them,” Bowman said.
A BUYER’S POINT OF VIEW
Morristown resident Scott Purkey happened by Bowman’s table carrying a Savage III .300 magnum rifle. He said he would trade for a Ruger 9mm but would prefer to sell the Savage and use the money for or toward a new Ruger.
“I’ve hardly ever met a bad person at a gun show,” Purkey said.
Purkey said gun ownership for those not forbidden to own one is a “God-given right. It even says so in the Constitution.”
Purkey said he got his first gun in 1979 at age 9.
“You don’t blame a car for a drunk driver. You blame the driver,” Purkey said.
ONLINE PROJECT ADDRESSES LOOPHOLE
A two-year Guns & America project, which ended in 2020, addressed the gunshow loophole online at https://gunsandamerica.org/story/19/01/29/what-the-so-called-gun-show-loophole-really-looks-like/
Other parts of the project’s works is available online at https://gunsandamerica.org/story/20/12/21/goodbye-from-guns-america/.