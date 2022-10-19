GRAY — When it comes to firearm sales in Tennessee, the so-called “gun show exemption” is alive and well.

The loophole is that if you buy a weapon from an individual, not a dealer, no background check has to be performed, nor is a check done to see if the weapon has been reported stolen or lost.

