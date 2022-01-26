KINGSPORT — A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday after he pointed a gun at another student at Cora Cox Academy, police said.
Andy True, assistant superintendent of administration for Kingsport City Schools, said students were not evacuated during the incident due to the swift actions of the Kingsport Police Department and the school resource officer.
“The situation was resolved by KPD and the SRO at a speed to where that did not occur,” he said.
True said the school did not go on lockdown either because of the speed of the response.
The incident occurred at about 11:15 a.m. at the school, which is an alternative school for KCS, according to a news release.
Kingsport police officers were called to assist the SRO and were informed that a student had a gun.
The teen was located and detained and authorities said they found him in possession of a loaded handgun, according to the KPD.
He was disarmed and arrested.
Authorities said they learned that the student pointed the gun at another student during a robbery attempt in a school restroom.
No one was injured and the weapon was recovered.
Tom Patton, spokesman for the KPD, said the boy will face charges, but not as an adult.
“He will likely be charged with at least one count (possibly more) of aggravated robbery as well as weapons violations related to him having a handgun under age and on school property,” Patton said in an email.
True said the teen would possibly face disciplinary action in the school system, when or if he returns to school.
“Yes, from a school standpoint, following an investigation, the student could face potential school consequences based on our code of conduct and school board policies,” True said.
True said the school system is grateful for the assistance of law enforcement.
“We are very appreciative of the skill, response and support of our SRO and KPD,” he said.