Harold Dalton, a Sullivan Heights Middle School teacher known as Eddie Dalton, was arrested Tuesday and charged with filing a false report that he was stabbed at school Monday. The incident resulted in a lockdown called a "hold" at the school, housed in the former Sullivan South High School building.

KINGSPORT — Sullivan County band director Eddie Dalton, 53, has been arrested and charged with false reporting after authorities said he lied about being stabbed Monday at Sullivan Heights Middle School.

Eddie Dalton, a Sullivan Heights Middle School band director, was arrested Wednesday for filing a false report in relation to his stabbing at the Sullivan County school Monday morning.

Harold Dalton, known at the school as Eddie Dalton, was arrested and charged Wednesday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Dalton is one of two band directors at Sullivan Heights, which Tuesday announced its Christmas band concert had been postponed until January.

