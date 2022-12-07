Harold Dalton, a Sullivan Heights Middle School teacher known as Eddie Dalton, was arrested Tuesday and charged with filing a false report that he was stabbed at school Monday. The incident resulted in a lockdown called a "hold" at the school, housed in the former Sullivan South High School building.
KINGSPORT — Sullivan County band director Eddie Dalton, 53, has been arrested and charged with false reporting after authorities said he lied about being stabbed Monday at Sullivan Heights Middle School.
Harold Dalton, known at the school as Eddie Dalton, was arrested and charged Wednesday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Dalton is one of two band directors at Sullivan Heights, which Tuesday announced its Christmas band concert had been postponed until January.
Dalton of Eastern Star Road, Kingsport, has been charged with False Reports for reporting an incident that did not occur and providing false statements to investigators.
"On Monday, December 5th, Sullivan Heights Middle School teacher, Harold Dalton, reported that he had been stabbed inside of the school," Sullivan County Sheriff's Capt. Andy Seabolt said in a news release Tuesday afternoon. "Investigators with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded and immediately began conducting interviews and reviewing video footage. Numerous investigators have been at the school since Monday and have spent many man hours on the investigation.
"In total, over 100 staff members and students were interviewed. It was determined through extensive investigation, to include the review of surveillance video, that no other individuals were involved in this incident," Seabolt said in the release.
"Harold Dalton was interviewed and the investigation revealed that his statements to investigators concerning the alleged stabbing were false and that the incident that he reported did not occur."
Sheriff Jeff Cassidy in the release asked the public and parents to understand how the office handled the situation.
“Please understand that the incident that was reported this week at Sullivan Heights Middle left us with little to no information to release," Cassidy said.
"As most of you know, if I felt that anyone was in danger or that there was a risk to the public, I would be the first to release that information," Cassidy said. "What I will not do is release speculation, hearsay, or other inaccurate information to excite the public when it is not warranted. As always, we will investigate any incident to the best of our ability and report only the facts.”
