The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday it has noticed an uptick of misinformation being spread online about the search for 5-year-old Summer Wells.
Summer vanished June 15 from the family’s home on Ben Hill Road in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County.
"We continue to work daily with the @HawkinsCountySO and the @FBIKnoxville to determine what happened to Summer. No one is more frustrated than us by the lack of answers at this stage. However, we haven’t given up, and we won’t," according to a post on TBI's Twitter.
The post comes the day before Summer’s parents, Candus Bly and Don Wells, appear on the “Dr. Phil” TV program Thursday, Nov. 11, and Friday, Nov. 12.
In a series of tweets Wednesday afternoon, the TBI recapped the investigation to date and listed the following:
• Exhaustive ground searches and dozens of aerial searches have been conducted. Dive teams have explored waterways in the area. K-9 teams specializing in a variety of search methods have been used.
• The area where Summer vanished is extremely rural, with few businesses. All available surveillance photos and videos have been collected and reviewed. Additionally, neighborhood canvases have been conducted in an effort to make sure that no residential cameras were overlooked.
• Numerous search warrants have been served, and any potential digital evidence has been collected. This includes social media accounts.
“Again, we’d encourage you to share factual information – not speculation – as the case continues to unfold,” according to the TBI Twitter statement.