TBI releases name of man who died in confrontation with Kingsport police CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net Aug 15, 2022 The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released the name Monday of a man who died over the weekend after a confrontation with police.Edris Marrero, 75, died Saturday in an area hospital.TBI is investigating the incident after being requested by District Attorney General Barry Staubus.The initial incident occurred on Monday, Aug. 8 in the parking lot of Kroger, on East Stone Drive.Police said Marrero was beating on the window of a vehicle and yelling at the driver inside. Kingsport police said he had blocked the person's vehicle with his own. Authorities said he became combative and a "confrontation" occurred.Kingsport police said there was a minimal amount of force used and during the struggle he became "unresponsive."The Kingsport police officer on scene started giving treatment until paramedics arrived.He was transported to a local hospital and died Saturday morning.TBI said the investigation remains active and ongoing.