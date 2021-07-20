KINGSPORT — State and local authorities attempted to serve a warrant at a downtown business on Tuesday morning.
Around 10 a.m., the Kingsport Police Department was assisting the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at a house located at 505A E. Center St., near Island Street. Nearby streets were blocked off and the SWAT team was on hand.
Officers had searched a silver car parked underneath a carport at that location. The KPD had no comment on the matter, saying the department was merely assisting the TBI under a mutual aid agreement and referred all questions to that agency.
“We have agents at a location on Center Street as part of an active and ongoing investigation. Due to the nature of the investigation, that’s the extent of what we can provide at this time,” according to a statement by Leslie Earhart, public information officer for the TBI.
The Times News will provide updates when more information is available.