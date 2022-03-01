ROGERSVILLE — Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and deputies from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office visited the Beech Creek area on Monday to conduct a planned search for Summer Wells.
Summer, who turned 6 years old in February, has been missing since June 2021.
The TBI said in a tweet that agents are searching in areas that have been previously marked as areas of interest.
https://twitter.com/TBInvestigation/status/1498358070203891715
Summer disappeared from her family’s Beech Creek home on the afternoon of June 15 without a trace. Hundreds of law enforcement officials from across the region and state spent weeks conducting extensive searches of the area surrounding the family’s home, all to no avail.
The case has drawn national attention, includ- ing a mention during a September episode of “In Pursuit with John Walsh,” and Summer’s parents — Donald Wells and Candus Bly — appeared on the “Dr. Phil Show” in early November.