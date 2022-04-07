BLOUNTVILLE — Megan Boswell told police her 15-month-old daughter Evelyn was dead nine days before the toddler’s body was found, a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent testified in court on Thursday.
It’s the first time that information has been made public.
Also new: The building in which Evelyn’s body was found was referred to by the family as “the playhouse,” and it was built to be such for Megan by her grandfather when she was a child.
MENTAL EVALUATION
Boswell was in Sullivan County Criminal Court Judge James F. Goodwin’s court on Thursday for what was listed as a change of venue hearing.
The issue of whether to seat a jury from Sullivan County or elsewhere wasn’t taken up on Thursday, but it could be among issues discussed at Boswell’s next scheduled court hearing in June.
Goodwin said he wants a mental evaluation of Boswell to be completed before more decisions about the trial are made because the line of defense might play a part in those decisions, specifically if her defense were to rely on mental health being a factor.
Speaking to reporters after court recessed, Boswell’s attorney Brad Sproles said he does not think mental health issues will play a role in Boswell’s defense.
EVIDENCE ISSUES
Another issue to be hashed out is what photographic evidence the prosecution will be allowed to present at the jury trial scheduled for later this year.
Second Judicial District Attorney Barry Staubus said the state already has shared with the defense numerous photos the state plans to enter into evidence. He said which photos are permitted to be used could impact whether a change of venue is needed.
Sproles said the defense objects to some of the photos, which he described as graphic and “inappropriate” as they could cause “an emotional response” from jurors.
In addition, the prosecution is awaiting test results on pieces of what Staubus described as “key evidence” from the TBI. That information must be shared with the defense as soon as possible.
TESTIMONY DETAILS
TBI Special Agent David Gratz testified Boswell said she was aware her daughter was dead, but she didn’t know where the toddler’s body was, and that the death was due to either her or her boyfriend rolling over the toddler while sleeping.
Gratz was called to the stand to go through each of 12 “false reports” charges against Boswell after Sproles asked the court to “sever” those charges from other charges Boswell faces in the case (first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse/neglect/endangerment, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and refuse/neglect to comply death under suspicious circumstances).
Sproles is seeking to have the false-reports charges tried in a separate, second trial from the remaining charges. Sproles said jurors could be prejudiced by the false-reports charges, deciding if Megan Boswell is guilty of those, she must also be guilty of murder.
Sproles said the prosecution’s case states at the core that the false reports prove the murder.
The defense’s request to sever the charges required the prosecution to give evidence showing why the charges should not be tried separately.
That brought Gratz to the stand, where Assistant District Attorney William Harper asked Gratz about each of the 12 false- reports changes.
The allegation Megan Boswell said she was aware Evelyn was dead, and the death was caused by either Megan or a boyfriend rolling over the toddler, came in Gratz’s testimony about the last charge of false reporting, which Harper said occurred on Feb. 25, 2020. Evelyn’s body was found on March 6.
Details from Gratz’s testimony on the 11 other false reports charges included:
• On Feb. 18, 2020, the day family members first reported Evelyn as missing, Megan stated: The toddler’s father had Evelyn; she had no knowledge of where Evelyn was; and the father refused to return texts and voice messages left by Megan.
• On Feb. 19, 2020, Megan stated: The last time she had physical contact with Evelyn was Dec. 26, with the toddler’s father; and she did not report to police on the advice of her mother.
• On Feb. 20, 2020, Megan stated: Her mother, Angela, had had Evelyn since mid-December and refused to tell Megan where Evelyn was, and Megan didn’t call police because she was afraid her mother would hurt Evelyn; and Angela took Evelyn and would not return her because Megan owed Angela money.
• On Feb. 21, 2020, Megan stated that Angela had Evelyn at an unknown location.
• On Feb. 23, 2020, Megan stated that Angela had Evelyn and had given Evelyn to another person and Evelyn was safe and would have a better life with that person.
Gratz testified that early in the search for the toddler, authorities found Evelyn’s father at the military base where he was serving in another state and he did not have Evelyn.
In addition to the TBI, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Children’s Services, the Federal Bureau of Investigation participated in the search for Evelyn Boswell and gathered evidence.
Gratz said one of the first steps was seizure of cellular telephones and other electronic devices, and gaining access to social media accounts. In all, Gratz said, the amount of electronic data reviewed totaled more than a trillion bytes.
Through review of that information, Gratz said, investigators were able to establish Megan began telling friends and family in early December 2019, in text mails and through social media, that Evelyn was with her father.
Gratz said investigators believe the murder occurred around that time.
Gratz also said review of the materials showed a common thread from early December through February of Megan deflecting suspicion away from herself.
Harper said the false-reports charges demonstrate a common scheme or plan to prevent discovery of Evelyn’s body and to escape prosecution for the murder of her child.
Details from the false-reports charges offer relevant evidence of Megan’s “guilty knowledge regarding the death of her child,” Harper said.
WHAT’S NEXT
Goodwin said he would review Sproles’ request to sever and the prosecution’s presentation of evidence and issue a written ruling at a later date on whether to split the case into two trials.