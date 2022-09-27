KINGSPORT — The death of a man whose body was found by Sullivan County Sheriff's Office deputies last week in a house near Interstate 81 and state Route 36 remains under investigation.
An SCSO spokesman said the officers were confronted at the residence by an armed man, whom they arrested.
Capt. Andy Seabolt wrote in an email to the Times News on Tuesday that on Sept. 19, deputies responded to a home on Horseshoe Drive just south of the Kingsport city limits regarding a 911 hang-up call. When a 911 operator dialed the number, there was no answer.
"As deputies were attempting to make contact with someone at the residence, they were met with someone pointing a firearm at them," Seabolt said. "The person pointing the firearm at deputies was identified as Corey Vaughn, age 37, of Kingsport. Deputies were able to get Vaughn to come out of the residence and take him into custody.
"Vaughn was arrested for three counts of aggravated assault for pointing the firearm at deputies. Vaughn has remained incarcerated in the Sullivan County Jail since Sept. 19 and is currently being held with no bond."
Seabolt added that the SCSO is investigating the "suspicious death" of Matthew Isenberg, 37, Horseshoe Drive.
"Investigators gathered numerous items of evidence and have conducted extensive interviews. Results from evidence that has been submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation laboratory are pending as the investigation continues," Seabolt wrote.
Since the matter remains under investigation, Seabolt noted that he could not release any additional information.