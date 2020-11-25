ROGERSVILLE — A Morristown man who was shot by a Rogersville police officer Tuesday night after he allegedly tried to run officers over during a high speed pursuit was out on bond for fleeing police in a stolen car this past July, with the same female passenger in the vehicle both times.
Jason Scott Angell, 40, remained hospitalized Wednesday at the Johnson City Medical Center after being shot by a Rogersville Police Department officer on Route 113 west of Rogersville.
Charges are pending against Angell, although his passenger, Amanda Nichole Wallen, 33, 215 Stanley Valley Road, Rogersville, has been arrested and charged with tampering with evidence, possession of Schedule II narcotics, and simple possession of marijuana.
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said Wallen was allegedly throwing items from the vehicle Angell was driving during Tuesday's pursuit, which is also what she was accused of doing when the couple were arrested on July 27 following a high speed pursuit in Rogersville.
According to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation report, shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, an HCSO deputy observed a vehicle driven by Angell traveling on Route 66 in Rogersville cross the centerline, nearly causing a head-on collision near the intersection of West Broadway Street.
The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but Angell refused to pull over, and a pursuit ensued.
An RPD officer responded to assist.
Angell reportedly turned onto Route 113 and continued to flee from officers until he lost control of the vehicle and crashed at the intersection of Thompson Road.
The TBI report states that as officers approached the car, Angell accelerated toward them, resulting in the Rogersville officer firing shots, striking Angell, who was later flown via air rescue to the JCMC.
No police officers were injured.
TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart said the investigation remains active and ongoing, as TBI agents continue to gather any and all relevant evidence, interviews, and information.
“In officer-involved shootings, the TBI works to thoroughly document the scene, collect evidence, and interview subjects and witnesses,” Earhart said. “In turn, the agency compiles as detailed a set of facts as possible and forwards that file to the district attorney general for his or her further review and consideration. The TBI makes no determination about whether an officer's actions were justified in these types of matters. Such a determination rests solely with the district attorney general requesting TBI's involvement.”
On July 27, Angell allegedly led Hawkins County deputies on a high speed chase through Rogersville in a stolen car and tried to ram officers while Wallen threw narcotics from the window.
Shortly after 1:30 a.m. that morning, Deputy Kyle Shively observed a white 1999 Saturn without a tag light traveling north on Route 66-S heading into Rogersville.
By the time the vehicle turned onto Broadway Street, Shively had received a radio report that the vehicle was reported stolen in Hamblen County. When Shively attempted a traffic stop, Angell allegedly accelerated, ignoring stop signs in front of Rogersville City School.
Angell led police through the southern outskirts of Rogersville and onto Burem Road, and into Rogersvile onto Main Street, where he illegally passed other vehicles. He then turned south onto Route 66-S, then onto Route 113, where he ran out of gas.
When Cpl. Eric Pease pulled up to the passenger side of the vehicle, Angell allegedly swerved to hit Pease while he was getting out of the vehicle, struck the vehicle, and almost pinned the officer.
When the Saturn came to a stop, Angell reportedly fled on foot and was apprehended following a struggle. Syringes were allegedly located in the vehicle.
At the time of his arrest Tuesday, Angell was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 30 in Hawkins County Sessions Court on 14 charges including felony evading arrest, felony theft, felony reckless endangerment and aggravated assault.
Wallen was charged at the time with accessory to possession of stolen property and possession of Schedule II narcotics. She too was scheduled to appear in Sessions Court on Nov. 30. As of Wednesday she was being held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond.