ROGERSVILLE — Two men have been arrested and charged after they allegedly robbed a Hawkins County man while on a road test and then led officers on a chase, eventually hitting a Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.
According to an arrest report from the HCSO, on July 12, around 2 p.m., a be on the lookout alert was sent out for a robbery that had taken place. Units responded to the last location of the suspect vehicle on Blevins Road in Rogersville.
An officer with the Church Hill Police Department, Sgt. Dustin Dean spotted the 2010 blue BMW, 328I at Pal’s on Highway 11-W and initiated a chase. Once he reached Mount Carmel, available units also gave chase.
Suddenly, the BMW allegedly rammed into an HCSO vehicle, causing both cars to stop.
“The suspect driving intentionally rammed the Hawkins County Sheriff vehicle #373, Deputy Ernie Rodriguez, where both suspect vehicle and sheriff vehicle came to a stop,” the report stated.
The passenger in the vehicle, who was identified as Chris Green, 61, originally from Horry, South Carolina, surrendered himself while the driver exited the vehicle and ran.
The driver, Thaddeus Johnson, 28, originally of Kingsport, was apprehended by officers at the scene. Both men were then transported to the Hawkins County Jail.
According to the report, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Deputy Ed Rodriguez then responded to the location where the robbery took place. The victim stated that he was selling his car from his home in Rogersville when Green and Johnson asked to take the car out on a road test. According to the report, “All three went on a road test and on the way back [the victim] was assaulted by both suspects and robbed of his wallet, [containing] $200 and the $1,800 that was in his pocket,” the report stated. “Suspects told [the victim] if he called the police, they would kill him. [The victim] stated they had a gun, and he was in fear for his life.”
Green was arrested and charged with especially aggravated robbery, felony evading, assault on an officer and resisting arrest. Johnson was arrested and charged with especially aggravated robbery, felony evading, assault on an officer and resisting arrest.
