Police have arrested the suspects in an armed robbery that took place Thursday in Scott County.
According to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Natural Tunnel Parkway in reference to a 911 call about the suspects brandishing a firearm while committing an armed robbery.
As deputies were responding, they were informed that the suspects left in a vehicle and were firing shots at the 911 caller’s vehicle, which was following the suspects. A Scott County deputy intercepted the suspects’ vehicle on Mabe/Stanleytown Road, the news release states.
As the deputy was attempting to stop the vehicle, the suspects fled on foot and “fired multiple gunshots from a handgun as they ran into a wooded area,” according to the release. A manhunt ensued, and the suspects have now been apprehended.
“The Virginia State Police is assisting with the ongoing investigation,” the news release states. “The Gate City Police Department also assisted at the scene.”