KINGSPORT — A Church Hill woman was shot and killed late Tuesday in the 4100 block of Skyland Drive.
At that same time, a 22-year-old Kingsport man was also shot and remains in critical condition.
According to the Kingsport Police Department, officers responded to the scene at about 11:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Officers determined the man and woman had just been shot in the roadway, but had been taken to a local hospital by another person just prior to their arrival.
One victim, Josephine Helmandollar, 20, succumbed to her wounds. The second victim, a 22-year-old black male whose name was not released, was in critical condition on Wednesday.
The Times News spoke with three residents who live in the 4100 block of Skyland Drive, but none said they heard any shots fired around the time of the incident Tuesday night.
Kingsport police say the suspect in the shooting is unknown, and investigators are asking the public for information about the incident.
If you know who the suspect is or have information about their current whereabouts, you’re asked to contact detectives at (423) 229-9429 or Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111. If you wish to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, you can do so by going to the city’s website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link: www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.