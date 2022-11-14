KENT JUNCTION – Investigators and a community group are trying to find who stole a marker in remembrance of a 1920 Wise County lynching.
Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said Monday that the department has started investigating when the marker – dedicated by the Wise County Community Remembrance Coalition on Sept. 24 was reported missing.
UVA Wise history professor Tom Costa said Monday he found out the sign was missing Nov. 9 after county Litter Control Officer Greg Cross contacted coalition member Preston Mitchell to say it was missing from its mounting pole along Kent Junction Road between Norton and Appalachia.
Based on photos of the sign at the Sept. 24 dedication and the pole’s condition Monday, the sign appeared to have been twisted off the pole, shearing three rivets securing it.
One side of the sign details what happened to Hurst, and the other side carries a narrative about lynching in America.
“The Wise County/City of Norton Community Remembrance Coalition is saddened to learn that the memorial marker for the lynching of Dave Hurst has been stolen,” a joint statement from the Sheriff’s Department and the Coalition read Monday. “The sign, that we dedicated on September 24, is one of three for Wise County for which we have secured approval. In February 2019, the state legislature, by a unanimous joint resolution, indicated their support for projects such the one our Coalition has undertaken. And the Hurst marker, as well as the other two, have the full approval from town and county leaders.”
The marker site had no camera monitoring system, Costa said. Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at (276) 328-3566 or, if in an emergency, 911. Calls will be kept confidential.
Costa said the Hurst marker represented the Coalition’s efforts to work with the county, its five towns and the City of Norton to build support for the markers and a school curriculum to educate students about lynchings and their impact on the region.
UVA Wise students and faculty conducted months of research to determine the facts behind Hurst’s death, Costa said, and county workers and the state Department of Transportation had helped with the marker’s final installation.
Costa called the theft a “minor setback,” adding that the Coalition will work on getting a replacement marker.
The Hurst marker is the second such lynching remembrance marker placed in the county. A joint effort between the Coalition and the Montgomery, Alabama-based Equal Justice Initiative, the sign recounted how Hurst was taken from the Wise County Jail after an elderly woman living in the Kent Junction area waved down a train crew to tell them that a black man assaulted her at her home.
About 75 men took Hurst from the jail, shot and then hanged him with a logging chain from a coal tipple in what is one of three documented 20th century lynchings in Wise County.
The lynching also resulted in the first conviction of a Virginia white man for lynching after two men were tried for the crime. Both men had their sentenced commuted.
In October 2021, the Coalition and the Historical Society of the Pound dedicated a state historical marker for the 1927 lynching of Leonard Woods several yards from the Virginia-Kentucky state line where Woods was shot, hung and burned by a mob from Wise County and eastern Kentucky before he could be tried for the murder of a white mine supervisor.
Coeburn officials and the Coalition have also finalized plans for a third marker to be placed in the town’s Bondtown community in memory of the 1902 of boarding house operator Wiley Guinn.
Married and the father of a daughter, Guinn was accused of attacking a 12-year-old white girl. After the Wise County prosecutor arrived at a nearby jail to bring Guinn to Wise, a mob arrived and Guinn fled before being shot and killed.