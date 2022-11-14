KENT JUNCTION – Investigators and a community group are trying to find who stole a marker in remembrance of a 1920 Wise County lynching.

Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said Monday that the department has started investigating when the marker – dedicated by the Wise County Community Remembrance Coalition on Sept. 24 was reported missing.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video