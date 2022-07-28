A 2018 Kia Sorento ran off the right side of the road while traveling on Hammond Avenue near Cherry Street. The vehicle then traveled through two lawns and ran into a tree and some landscaping before coming to a stop after ramming into the side of Hawkins County EMS Station No. 6.
A 2018 Kia Sorento ran off the right side of the road while traveling on Hammond Avenue near Cherry Street. The vehicle then traveled through two lawns and ran into a tree and some landscaping before coming to a stop after ramming into the side of Hawkins County EMS Station No. 6.
MOUNT CARMEL — The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested a woman on suspicion of driving her car into Hawkins County EMS Station No. 6 in Mount Carmel and injuring a sleeping crew member, the agency reported.
The crash occurred about 12:26 p.m. on Tuesday at 217 Hammond Ave., according to a report from THP.
The report states that Nicole Jessen, 41, of Mount Carmel ran off the right side of the road in her 2018 Kia Sorento while traveling on Hammond Avenue near Cherry Street.
The vehicle then traveled through two lawns and ran into a tree and some landscaping before coming to a stop after ramming into the side of the station.
Jessen was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and driving under the influence.
An employee for the EMS was lying on a bed in the station near where the incident occurred. According to a Facebook post by the EMS, the employee was transferred to the hospital but did not suffer serious injuries.
Another crew member was also in the station at the time of the accident; he was in the TV room and did not suffer any injuries.
According to the Hawkins County EMS, several agencies responded to the accident, including the Mount Carmel Fire Department and Police Department, Church Hill Rescue Squad, Sullivan County EMS, Highlands Air Medical, the Hawkins County EMA and Central Dispatch.
Hawkins County EMS Director Jason Murrell thanked all responding agencies in a Facebook post.
“Thankfully, God had his gracious and loving hand on all involved with minor physical injury to one paramedic found,” Murrell said. “Hawkins County EMS wants to extend our most heartfelt appreciation to all agencies that responded, assisted or offered thoughts and prayers for our employees and service! The brotherhood and compassion exhibited by some does not go unnoticed by these individuals and agencies!”
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.