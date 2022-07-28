MOUNT CARMEL — The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested a woman on suspicion of driving her car into Hawkins County EMS Station No. 6 in Mount Carmel and injuring a sleeping crew member, the agency reported.

The crash occurred about 12:26 p.m. on Tuesday at 217 Hammond Ave., according to a report from THP.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video