WISE — A Knoxville man wanted in connection with a Jan. 20 stabbing in Wise County is in jail after a standoff in Lee County with state and local police.
Correl Baker, aka Iraq, 30, was arrested on Thursday after what Wise County Sheriff’s Department officials said was a brief barricade and negotiation situation at a Mesa Drive residence in Pennington Gap when Wise County and Virginia State Police tactical teams responded to a lead from sheriff’s investigators.
Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said Baker, who surrendered without incident, faces no additional county charges in connection with his arrest on malicious wounding and stabbing in commission of a felony charges stemming from the Jan. 20 incident.
Kilgore said Baker’s female companion could face charges in connection with his disappearance after the stabbing at an East Stone Gap residence. The victim suffered several injuries and was hospitalized after the incident.
Baker remains in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield.