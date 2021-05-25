WISE — The suspect in the May 7 shooting of Norton Police Chief James Lane is back in Virginia and facing an attempted murder charge.
James Dyer Buckland, 36, was extradited Tuesday and held without bond at the Duffield Regional Jail on charges of attempted capital murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III said he expected Buckland to be arraigned Wednesday on the charges.
Buckland had been in Johnson City Medical Center after being wounded when Lane and another Norton officer returned fire. He was transferred to the Washington County Tennessee Jail on May 14.
Lane, who was also taken to JCMC after the shooting, has been in inpatient rehabilitation since May 12.
According to the Virginia State Police, which is handling the case investigation, Lane had responded to an emergency call at the Murphy’s Express convenience store on Commonwealth Drive when he encountered Buckland on May 7.
Buckland was on probation for felony convictions on manufacturing methamphetamine and manufacturing a controlled substance at the time of the shooting, according to Wise County court records. He had been scheduled for trial on five counts of probation violation before the incident.