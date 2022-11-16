featured Suspect in first-degree murder case bound to criminal court CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Nov 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SCSO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Blountville man facing charges of first-degree murder in connection with a drug deal has been bound over to Sullivan County Criminal Court, records show.Korey Allen Barnette, 23, is also charged with especially aggravated robbery. Barnette had a preliminary hearing on Tuesday in Sullivan County Judge Teresa Nelson’s courtroom.Court records show his next hearing is set for Jan. 23, 2023. His bond has been set at $250,000.Barnette and Mason Dubois, 21, were arrested two weeks ago in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Gavin Brown. According to an affidavit, Barnette told investigators he went to Brown’s home to buy drugs. During the transaction, an argument broke out and Barnette stabbed the 17-year-old with his own knife.Authorities said Barnette and Dubois then robbed the boy, stealing marijuana and an insurance card.Dubois has been bound over to Criminal Court as well and faces a charge of especially aggravated robbery. His bond was set at $25,000, and he also will appear in court on Jan. 13, 2023, records show.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Korey Allen Barnette Dubois First-degree Murder Charge Crime Criminal Law Law Robbery Bond Murder Criminal Court Sullivan County Criminal Court Court Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR