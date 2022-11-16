BARNETTE, KOREY ALLEN
SCSO

A Blountville man facing charges of first-degree murder in connection with a drug deal has been bound over to Sullivan County Criminal Court, records show.

Korey Allen Barnette, 23, is also charged with especially aggravated robbery. Barnette had a preliminary hearing on Tuesday in Sullivan County Judge Teresa Nelson’s courtroom.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video