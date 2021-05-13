KINGSPORT — Authorities have a suspect in custody following a murder that occurred Wednesday afternoon on Gaines Street in the Orebank community of Kingsport.
According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a call at 4:35 p.m. and were advised that a male subject had been shot.
Sullivan County deputies arrived at the scene and located the female suspect, who was being detained with the help of bystanders. She was immediately taken into custody by deputies, according to the release.
Detectives are in the process of conducting interviews with potential witnesses and collecting evidence in the case.
No further information is being released at this time as the investigation is still ongoing, the release stated. Further information will be released as it is available.