BRISTOL – The U.S Marshals, Virginia State Police, and Washington County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a suspect wanted on multiple charges in Sullivan County.
Michael Daniel Endres, 31, was taken into custody at 22126 Sweet Hollow Road in Abingdon after a search warrant was conducted at the residence. Endres was wanted out of Sullivan County for first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and reckless endangerment, according to police.
On Sunday at around 10:08 p.m., the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Dispatch received a 911 call in reference to a shooting that just occurred at 414 Sweet Hollow Road in Bristol, Tennessee. The caller stated that a male had shot at them and that two individuals were injured by gunfire, according to a news release.
“Sullivan County Sheriff’s deputies arrived and located two unknown males with gunshot wounds and were advised the suspect had fled in an unknown vehicle,” the news release states. “Both victims were transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center by EMS for treatment. One victim later succumbed to his injuries and the names of the victims will not be released pending notification of the family.”
After detectives arrived on scene and spoke to witnesses, they identified Endres as a suspect. Endres was believed to have fled to Washington County, Virginia, and was considered armed and dangerous, according to police.