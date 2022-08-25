WISE — The suspect in Saturday’s beating death of a Wise County woman will have a preliminary hearing in October.
Danny Lynn, Sturgill, 60, did not appear in person or remotely in Wise County and Norton Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Wednesday for a second time due to problems with the Duffield Regional Jail’s video conference system.
However, Juvenile and Domestic Relations substitute Judge Paul Johnson did appoint Norton attorney Marty Adkins as Sturgill’s counsel and set an Oct. 12 preliminary hearing.
A scheduled Monday arraignment was canceled after Sturgill was unable to participate from the jail.
Sturgill was arrested Saturday and charged by the Wise County Sheriff’s Office with second-degree murder and malicious wounding after his wife, 61-year-old Melanie Sturgill, was pronounced dead at Norton Community Hospital.
According to a WCSO criminal complaint, the victim’s body was bruised, especially on the head and face areas.
Sturgill, who called 911 to the couple’s Petrey Road residence just outside the Norton city limits near the Ramsey area, allegedly told hospital staff that “he did that to her,” according to the complaint. He allegedly told sheriff’s investigators that he became enraged and assaulted his wife Aug. 17 over an alleged affair a decade earlier.
The complaint alleged that Sturgill said he continued to beat her for three days and broke her nose before calling dispatchers early Saturday.
The charges were filed in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. Assistant Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Berlin Skeen said that in similar situations, prosecutors have sought a grand jury indictment through Circuit Court and then requested the JDR charges be dropped in preference of the indictment.