summer wells

Summer Wells

 Contributed/HCSO

June 15, 2021: Summer Wells is reported missing around 6:30 p.m. She was last seen outside her home in the Beech Creek community. Rescue agencies search throughout the night for her.

June 17: Search expands to cover a 1-mile radius surrounding Summer’s home with more than 100 people participating.

June 18: Search grows to 41 agencies covering 1,000 acres.

June 22: Kingsport man offers $25,000 reward for information leading to Summer’s recovery/discovery.

June 26: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation looks for red Toyota pickup seen in area near where Summer disappeared.

June 27: The search efforts are scaled back.

July 26: Summer’s brothers are removed from the home by the Department of Children’s Services.

Oct. 12: Reward fund grows to $40,423.81.

Oct. 31: Don Wells is arrested for driving under the influence.

Nov. 11-12: Don and Candus Wells appear on the “Dr. Phil” show. Dr. Phil says he doesn’t believe the couple hurt Summer.

Nov. 30: Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and TBI conduct a routine search for Summer in the Beech Creek area.

Feb. 4, 2022: Summer’s sixth birthday.

Feb. 9: Don Wells is sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail with a possibility of probation in 180 days and attendance of a 28-day alcohol rehab.

March 1: HCSO and TBI conduct a planned search in the Beech Creek area.

June 15: The one year anniversary of Summer’s disappearance.

— Compiled by Tessa Worley

