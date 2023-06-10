featured Summer Wells Timeline TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Jun 10, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The two-year anniversary of Summer Wells’ disappearance is June 15. Contributed/HCSO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save June 15, 2021: Summer Wells is reported missing around 6:30 p.m. She was last seen outside her home in the Beech Creek community. Rescue agencies search throughout the night for her.June 17: Search expands to cover a 1-mile radius surrounding Summer’s home with more than 100 people participating.June 18: Search grows to 41 agencies covering 1,000 acres.June 22: Kingsport man offers $25,000 reward for information leading to Summer’s recovery/discovery.June 26: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation looks for red Toyota pickup seen in area near where Summer disappeared.June 27: The search efforts are scaled back.July 26: Summer’s brothers are removed from the home by the Department of Children’s Services.Oct. 12: Reward fund grows to $40,423.81.Oct. 31: Don Wells is arrested for driving under the influence.Nov. 11-12: Don and Candus Wells appear on the “Dr. Phil” show. Dr. Phil says he doesn’t believe the couple hurt Summer.Nov. 30: Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and TBI conduct a routine search for Summer in the Beech Creek area. Feb. 4, 2022: Summer’s sixth birthday.Feb. 9: Don Wells is sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail with a possibility of probation in 180 days and attendance of a 28-day alcohol rehab.March 1: HCSO and TBI conduct a planned search in the Beech Creek area.June 15: The one-year anniversary of Summer’s disappearance.July 1: Church Hill Rescue Squad files declaratory judgement suit in the Hawkins County Chancery Court regarding the reward fund.Oct. 30: Don Wells is released from jail without being required to complete rehab.Feb. 4, 2023: Summer’s seventh birthday.Feb. 24: The Hawkins County Chancery Court awards the Summer Wells reward fund to the Children’s Advocacy Center.June 15: The two-year anniversary of Summer’s disappearance.— Compiled by Tessa Worley Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Search Tennessee Bureau Of Investigation Summer Police Criminal Law Company Work Don Wells Hawkins County Reward Agency Candus Wells Dr. Phil Law Politics Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Follow Tessa Worley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Summer Wells Timeline Don Wells, TBI talk about Summer Wells ahead of second anniversary of disappearance Summer Wells family plans virtual-style vigil Overturned tractor-trailer on I-26 Anchor from USS Randolph arrives in Missouri Kingsport to begin sewer improvements along Main Street next week ON AIR Local Events Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.