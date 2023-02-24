Summer Wells

ROGERSVILLE — If you gave any money to a reward fund set up for missing Hawkins County child Summer Wells, it is going to a Child Advocacy Center in the region.

The fund, which has a balance of more than $40,000 and was established by the Church Hill Rescue Squad for information leading to Summer, who was 5 when she was reported missing June 15, 2021, has gone unclaimed.

