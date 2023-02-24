ROGERSVILLE — If you gave any money to a reward fund set up for missing Hawkins County child Summer Wells, it is going to a Child Advocacy Center in the region.
The fund, which has a balance of more than $40,000 and was established by the Church Hill Rescue Squad for information leading to Summer, who was 5 when she was reported missing June 15, 2021, has gone unclaimed.
The biggest chunk of the money, $35,000, came from two large donors.
Now, however, the money minus court costs will be going to the Child Advocacy Center serving Hawkins County. The money has been in a bank account for more than two years, and the announced intent at the time was for the funds to go to the center if no one stepped forward with information about Summer’s whereabouts.
All “donors, claimants and interested parties, known and unknown, to the disputed funds, and each of them, be and hereby are permanently enjoined and restrained from commencing or prosecuting any action as plaintiff, Church Hill Rescue Squad Inc., for the recovery of the disputed funding or any part thereof, or any claimed damages related thereto in any state or United States court,” the ruling says.
The Feb. 15 decision by Hawkins County Chancellor Doug Jenkins decided the fate of the funds held in an account at Civis Bank and collected through the CHRS.
The ruling says the CHRS “shall make a check in the amount of the remaining balance” in the reward account to the Child Advocacy Center in care of its attorney, Berkley Bell, of McCafee and McCafee in Greeneville.
Shortly after Summer went missing, the squad provided an incident commander for the fruitless search and rescue effort that included the FBI, TBI and Hawkins County Sheriffs Office.
The case has drawn local, regional and national media attention, but the fate of Summer, who disappeared from the family home on Ben Hill Road in Hawkins County, remains unknown.
The house in the remote Beech Creek area has a Rogersville address but is much closer to Church Hill and Kingsport. Her disappearance drew law enforcement and volunteer searchers from through the region.
A public announcement made at the time of the searches said the fund would be kept open for six months, after which any remaining funds would be distributed to the Child Advocacy Center of the Third Judicial District, However, that was extended another six months.
”The plaintiff, Church Hill Rescue Squad Inc., a disinterested stakeholder, has custody or possession of the disputed funds, which as of Dec. 13, 2022 totaled $43,365.73,” in Civis Bank, the ruling says.
”The plaintiff, Church Hill Rescue Squad Inc., claims no interest in the disputed funds yet cannot safety distribute the money or any part of it without an order of the court establishing the rights of donors and potential claimants.”
The defendants, listed as Summer’s parents, Donald and Candus Wells, the latter sometimes referred to as Candus Bly; Quiana Carlock of Las Vegas, Nevada; and the advocacy center were served with a copy of the summons and complaint, the ruling says.
”The Child Advocacy Center for the Third Judicial District is the only defendant which filed an answer, in which it acknowledges the validity of the interpleader action and requests that it be found to the the rightful beneficiary of all funds being being held in the Summer Wells Reward Fund,” the order says.
The rescue squad, via Bell, joined in agreement with the order crafted by Coup’s law office.
