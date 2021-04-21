BLOUNTVILLE — A woman was arrested for aggravated assault and reckless endangerment on Tuesday after allegedly pointing a gun at her ex-boyfriend's ex-wife and another man, and firing a shot, according a press release issued Wednesday by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
From the release:
• Sheriff's deputies were called to a residence in the 300 block of Sand Bar Road, near Bristol, in responded to a report of an aggravated assault.
• When deputies arrived, a male identified himself as the ex-boyfriend of Erica Wilson, 37, who lives at the address.
• He told deputies he had come to the residence to retrieve his vehicle, and had asked his ex-wife to bring a key to the car to the residence - but told his ex-wife not to pull into the driveway "as his ex-girlfriend had made threats against her."
• "The victim's ex-wife and another male arrived with the key and observed the suspect walking within 100 feet of them and pointing a gun at them. The suspect fired one shot and went back into her residence."
• After interviewing all those involved, deputies arrested Wilson for aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.
• Wilson posted $5,000 bond and was released from the Sullivan County Jail on Wednesday.