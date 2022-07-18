BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission is expected to vote Thursday on a resolution to charge inmates $35 per day for their entire stay.
At a work session last week, District Attorney General Barry Staubus and members of the county's judiciary voiced concerns and urged commissioners not to move the proposal forward, questioning how it would be enforced.
Judge Teresa Nelson said the issue could raise constitutional questions which perhaps should be looked at before the commission votes on the issue.
Proponents say "pay to stay" is needed to take the financial burden of building the county's new $96 million jail off county taxpayers — and to appease complaints from their constituents about inmates living it up in jail rather than being out working.
The project is being funded mostly by bond debt on an $80 million loan.
The pay-to-stay proposal, sponsored by Commissioners Hershel Glover and Dwight King, calls for 90% of revenue collected from the program to be used to pay for the jail's construction. The other 10% would go to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
Under the proposal, a one-year stay in the Sullivan County Jail would leave an inmate with a $12,775 bill. That's on top of any court costs and fines, which Public Defender Andrew Gibbons said already can run from $2,000 to $3,000 for a misdemeanor charge.
"It's going to unduly burden the people in our community who are the least able to bear the burden," Gibbons said.
Gibbons said the plan isn't equitable, using the following example:
Two people are arrested the same day on the same charge. The first has money or family with money or property and can make bond. They go home until their court date. The second is living in poverty and can't make bond, even what some might consider a relative low bond. They go to jail, not yet convicted, and can often have to wait nine or 10 months before making it to a courtroom.
That second person would leave court owing $9,000 to $10,000 for time served prior to conviction — or after having been released without a conviction.
Gibbons said data from the jail indicates 50% of the inmates behind bars now are pre-trial.
"They're merely ... accused of crimes," Gibbons said. "They're waiting to go to court. Waiting on test results to come back from the lab."
Gibbons said he is all for finding a way to have eligible inmates work rather than be idle, but he is concerned the resolution will actually do the opposite of what its sponsors intend.
Gibbons said court costs and fees alone can seem insurmountable for people coming out of jail, and adding $35 per day will make it worse.
"You're going to put people in a hole they'll never dig out of," Gibbons said. "And they will never be able to be productive citizens of this county."
Former inmates, who already struggle to pay off court costs, fines and court-ordered restitution could see "no light at the end of the tunnel," Gibbons said. "I think this may actually have the opposite effect ... and they might not pay anybody."
"What about the financial burden we're putting on the taxpayers?" Glover said.
Staubus commended commissioners for trying to find a solution, and an innovative one at that, to lessen the tax burden.
"I have some deep concerns whether or not it would work," Staubus said. "What would be the cost of a system to recover the (accommodations) bill? How do we go about collecting it? Who's going to serve papers? It will add to the court's docket. What we collect could in the end be less than what we spend."
Staubus said a priority now is to make sure victims of crime get any court-ordered restitution as those convicted of the crime make payments to the courts. Some money also goes to provide security for the county's court facilities, to protect the public, law enforcement, jurors, and court officials.
Judge Jim Goodwin also commended commissioners for thinking outside the box looking for ways to defray the cost of the new jail.
Goodwin said the biggest obstacle to such a proposal working, from a practical standpoint, is collection of the $35 per day, noting he saw no mechanism for collection in the resolution at hand.
"The one thing that will not happen, because it is contrary to state law, is I can't put these folks in jail for not paying their fees," Goodwin said. "Once they're up to the end of probation or end of sentence, under state law they cannot be held in jail. If they're out, they can't be put back in jail."
Goodwin said on existing court costs and fees, he has dozens of defendants who come to court every six months to report what they're doing as far as paying. Some, he said, might be charged and brought in for probation violations, but they are released on their own recognition.
"I can't put them back in jail and they know it," Goodwin said, adding if the resolution is approved the commission will have to navigate through all that.
Goodwin disputed "the idea these people are using the jail as some kind of revolving-door apartment house."
Goodwin said he has never known that to be the case throughout his years in the judiciary.
"People in that jail are there because somebody in authority told them they had to be or someone put them there," Goodwin said.
Goodwin also challenged any perception that many inmates have a job waiting for them Monday morning and they would become productive members of the community quickly if they were simply released.
"I think that's a fallacy," Goodwin said. "The majority refuse — not that they can't. They won't be productive. They won't hold jobs. They won't pay taxes. Y'all need to take a close look at exactly who is in jail and why."
Glover asked if Goodwin had any suggestions to make the pay-to-stay proposal work.
"If you have a program where you are actually going out and trying to get inmates a job, you could justify them helping pay to defray their costs."
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office has a start-up program to place eligible inmates, fitted with ankle monitors, with employers. To date only about 20 inmates have made it through the vetting process, eight weeks of training, and gotten jobs. Deputies drive the participants to their jobs, drop them off, and return at the end of their shifts to take them back to jail.
SCSO Chief Jail Administrator Lee Carswell said one inmate had worked enough during his time in jail to have paid off his total $10,000 bill for courts and fines by the time his sentence ended.
Carswell said state law dictates which inmates can even be considered for the program. For example, the 600 or so felons in the jail are not eligible for any work release.
Carswell said the drug problem in the county remains an epidemic.
Glover said the opening of a casino in Bristol, Virginia, is good for Bristol, Virginia, but in his opinion will be a burden for Sullivan County.
Carswell and Glover agreed on at least one thing: the new jail will be full on the day it opens.
"This is a very complicated issue," Nelson said. "You have constitutional concerns you have to consider."
Nelson said her biggest concern is for the judicial implementation for her and others dealing with it.
Nelson said suitable candidates for work programs must be nonviolent, non-felony offenders. That narrows the potential participation to nonviolent misdemeanors. Another factor, Nelson said, is if an inmate's sentence is substantial enough to cover the pre-work training and vetting process.
"The vast majority of inmates in jail are not employed," Nelson said, making them unable to pay.
Judge Ray Conkin said on paper the proposal is a great idea.
"The people committing crimes need to be paying the costs taxpayers are incurring," Goodwin said. "As a practical matter, will it work? That's the question I think has to be answered."
Goodwin noted 80% of defendants who come through Sullivan County courts meet the "indigent" status required to receive a public defender.
Goodwin invited commissioners to come to court and "see what we're dealing with."
Glover said 49 other states have pay-to-stay programs and the state of Michigan has a 42% collection rate.
"How do they know it's not going to work if they don't try it?" Glover asked.
Glover said in some states if an inmate is willing to pay extra, they can book a private cell.
King eventually said without any clear suggestions for the judiciary on how to make the proposal work, it is at least a "starting point."
"If they think this is not going to work, then (they can) come up with something else that will work and bring it to us," King said.