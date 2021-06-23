BLOUNTVILLE — After a short chase, Sullivan County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle on Interstate 26 early Wednesday and arrested the driver after finding multiple drugs with a street value of $194,000, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
Details from that release:
• At 1:23 am, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 26 of a vehicle being driven by a female known to have active arrest warrants in Sullivan County and Scott County, Va.
• The vehicle failed to stop and a short pursuit ensued. Deputies took the driver, Bridgette Joan Bledsoe, 25, Appalachia, Va., into custody.
• A search of the vehicle led deputies to the discovery of 141 grams of heroin, 2,869 grams of methamphetamine, 48 pills suspected to be MDMA (nicknamed Molly), and five grams of Marijuana. Drug paraphernalia and $895.00 in cash were also located in the vehicle.
• Bledsoe was charged with: manufacture, delivery, sale, or 0ossession of methamphetamine; Schedule I drug violations; simple possession/casual exchange; unlawful drug paraphernalia; evading arrest; and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• As of Wednesday afternoon, Bledsoe remained in the Sullivan County Jail with a $100,000 bond, with a hold from Scott County, Va., for charges there.