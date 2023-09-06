featured Sullivan sheriff's office investigating weapon incident at West Ridge High School CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@sixriversmedia.com Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Sep 6, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BLOUNTVILLE — Authorities are investigating allegations that a student brought a weapon to West Ridge High School.“We have not been able to substantiate or corroborate that report,” Capt. Andy Seabolt, spokesman for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, said in a press release.The release stated that the report was made Wednesday morning, but the incident allegedly occurred several weeks ago.Seabolt said the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.The release stated there is no evidence of a credible threat.“As we have stated before, we encourage everyone to immediately report any time there is a concern about safety, if you see something, say something,” Seabolt said. Stay Engaged React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Police Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Sullivan sheriff's office investigating weapon incident at West Ridge High School Johnson City Symphony Orchestra to kick off concert season at Winged Deer Northeast State welcomes storyteller Kuniko Yamamoto Editorial: In Hawkins, vocal minority gets its way Girls Inc. to host 'The Big Dill' pickleball tournament Bristol Casino moves forward with $110 million construction project ON AIR Local Events