BLOUNTVILLE — A murder that happened 38 years ago has been solved, Sullivan County detectives say.
But the man accused in the case won’t be facing charges.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department stated in a press release Thursday that they have identified Johnny Barb as the suspect who shot and killed Floyd “Otis” Turner in Blountville on July 10, 1984.
But since the killing, investigators found that Barb had already died.
“I am extremely pleased with the investigators throughout the year that have relentlessly pursued justice in this cold case,” Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said. “Mr. Floyd’s family is finally able to get some type of closure in this case.”
For 38 years, the sheriff’s office continued to pursue the case, Capt. Andy Seabolt, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said in the press release. He said numerous interviews had been conducted regarding the case and multiple agencies assisted.
Floyd was found when a deputy saw his vehicle parked on the shoulder of state Route 126 under the Interstate 81 bridge in Blountville.
The vehicle window was open, along with the car door. The deputy approached and found Floyd slumped over and dead. He had been shot one time in the head.
Seabolt said the case broke open when a Sullivan County detective spoke with a reliable informant who said he had spoken with Barb before his death who told him he had killed a man and shared details about the case.
There was no information Thursday on when Barb died or where.
A Sullivan County grand jury heard detailed testimony recently from the detective in the case and saw a timeline of events from the date of the crime until the present. The grand jury found that Barb had committed the murder.
“A true bill would have been returned if Barb were still alive,” the press release stated.